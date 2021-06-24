CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — A man from downstate Auburn, Illinois is now facing charges linked to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Shane Jason Woods faces at least eight charges – including assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.
The FBI obtained photos showing Woods on the steps of the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Officials say the 43-year-old pushed a Capitol Police officer and tackled a TV cameraman.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that 500 defendants had been arrested so far in connection with the attack. FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday that the federal law enforcement agency has "hundreds more investigations still ongoing," including more serious charges still in store. "This is far from over," he said.
Prosecutors have called the case “unprecedented” in scale, and the government said in a March court filing that the Capitol attack “is likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.”