CHICAGO (CBS)– After months of back and forth and one wild meeting Wednesday, aldermen are expected to vote on renaming Lake Shore Drive to DuSable Drive.
After a month of delays, it was expected Wednesday would be the day, but that meeting went off the rails. The next meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
Chaos erupted after several members moved to stall the confirmation of Celia Meza as the city’s top lawyer.
Several Chicago aldermen are painting a very different picture than Mayor Lori Lightfoot about the chaos that unfolded at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
The mayor said several members of the City Council derailed Wednesday's meeting, but some are disputing that.
Nearly two dozen aldermen said they wanted to stay and do the public’s work before the meeting was abruptly adjourned.
Twenty-two aldermen sent a letter to Mayor Lightfoot Thursday, saying there have been numerous occasions where she made rulings that did not follow the Rules of Order and Procedure.
Now as for Lake Shore Drive, Friday could be the day we find out if the name chance will go into effect.
This would apply to the 17 miles of outer Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood to 67th Street.
The name change would be an homage to the city’s Black Haitian founder, who many supporters of the name change say hasn’t received his fair share of credit.