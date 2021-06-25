CHICAGO (CBS)– A new state program will make it possible for workers to collect unemployment while on the job and help businesses slowly get back on their feet.
"Work-Share Illinois" went live in the last month.
If a business needs to reduce the hours of a worker, but doesn't want to lay them off completely, that worker can get partial financial help from the state.
Any size business can sign up to help out their workers.
Experts say similar programs helped businesses in other countries.
CBS 2 asked “Work-Share Illinois” how things are already going, but we were told the program is still too new right now to get specifics on enrollment and the impact its having.