REALTIME WEATHER:Flash Flood Warnings For Parts Of Chicago Area Following Earlier Tornado Warnings
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Flash Flood Warning, Tornado Warning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Tornado warnings were issued for parts of the Chicago area during the midday hours Saturday amid severe storms that also brought pouring, drenching rain.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of the City of Chicago; it expired at 12:15 p.m.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Weather Brings Tornado Warnings, Drenching Rain To Chicago Area

The National Weather Service reported that at 11:49 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted over East Garfield Park and West Town.

The system moved northeast toward Lakeview, Uptown and Edgewater. The NWS reported the rotation moved out over the northern part of the Loop area.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported rotation was seen moving over the Eisenhower and Kennedy expressways, but went on to move out over Lake Michigan.

However, the warning was kept in place for several minutes afterward for Central Cook County due to concerns about rotation in Forest View.

A flash flood warning has also been issued for parts of the eastern Cook, central DuPage, and northwest Will County until 6:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Four Shot In Drive-By Moped Shooting In Park Manor

Heavy pouring rain persisted as of noon throughout the area, including Woodridge and Naperville – which were hit by an EF-3 tornado just this past Sunday.

A separate tornado warning was issued for southwest Will County just to the south and east of Joliet until noon, and a third was issued for southern Grundy County and Livingston County until 12:30 p.m.

Ellis reported the Grundy County storm system had the most severe rotation and was the most dangerous of the systems.

Gusty winds were also seen from O’Hare International Airport to Bloomingdale, which Ellis identified as areas of concern.

A tornado watch was also issued for Cook County and parts south and east until 7 p.m., and a flash flood watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area with the exception of Lake County through Sunday morning.

MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Dylan Provenzano Receives Support From Strangers After Finishing 15th Round Of Chemo

Ellis reported more tornado warnings are possible throughout the afternoon, though he does not expect any storms on the level of last Sunday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff