CHICAGO (CBS) — Tornado warnings were issued for parts of the Chicago area during the midday hours Saturday amid severe storms that also brought pouring, drenching rain.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of the City of Chicago; it expired at 12:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported that at 11:49 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted over East Garfield Park and West Town.

The system moved northeast toward Lakeview, Uptown and Edgewater. The NWS reported the rotation moved out over the northern part of the Loop area.

View of downtown Chicago. Rotation area captured in this view passing over the immediate north side of the Loop out over Lake MI. Still some rotating cells behind this one though. Get inside, away from windows, and if you can as low as you can. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/TdVdWcRvxr — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 26, 2021

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported rotation was seen moving over the Eisenhower and Kennedy expressways, but went on to move out over Lake Michigan.

However, the warning was kept in place for several minutes afterward for Central Cook County due to concerns about rotation in Forest View.

A flash flood warning has also been issued for parts of the eastern Cook, central DuPage, and northwest Will County until 6:15 p.m.

Heavy pouring rain persisted as of noon throughout the area, including Woodridge and Naperville – which were hit by an EF-3 tornado just this past Sunday.

A separate tornado warning was issued for southwest Will County just to the south and east of Joliet until noon, and a third was issued for southern Grundy County and Livingston County until 12:30 p.m.

Ellis reported the Grundy County storm system had the most severe rotation and was the most dangerous of the systems.

Watching several rotating storms, one which has prompted a Tornado Warning in LIvingston Co. Another in Will/Grundy that needs watching. pic.twitter.com/aR5PxGW9j5 — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) June 26, 2021

Gusty winds were also seen from O’Hare International Airport to Bloomingdale, which Ellis identified as areas of concern.

A tornado watch was also issued for Cook County and parts south and east until 7 p.m., and a flash flood watch has been issued for the entire Chicago area with the exception of Lake County through Sunday morning.

Ellis reported more tornado warnings are possible throughout the afternoon, though he does not expect any storms on the level of last Sunday.