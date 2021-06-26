REALTIME WEATHER:Severe Storms Pound Chicago Area, Bring Flooding, Tornado Warnings
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Flash Flood Watch, RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Tornado Watch, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — We have a severe threat for gusty winds and tornadoes through early Saturday evening.

A flooding threat will also be ongoing through Sunday morning and possibly later.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings For City Of Chicago And Numerous Other Areas

A Flash Flood Warning is in place for the city of Chicago until 6:15 p.m.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Weather Brings Tornado Warnings, Drenching Rain To Chicago Area; Possible Tornado Near Crete
Tornado Watch: 06.26.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A Tornado Watch is in place until 7 p.m., and a Flash Flood Watch is in place until 7 a.m. Sunday. It may be extended longer.

Flash Flood Watch: 06.26.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The current line of storms will slowly move into Northwest Indiana, and a tornado and severe threat will linger through 5 to 6 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Severe Storms Rip Down Trees In Northwest Indiana

Additional heavy rain is expected south of Chicago, with a significant flooding threat increasing from 2 to 7 p.m. from Kankakee to Joliet to Indiana.