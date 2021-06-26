CHICAGO (CBS) — We have a severe threat for gusty winds and tornadoes through early Saturday evening.
A flooding threat will also be ongoing through Sunday morning and possibly later.
A Flash Flood Warning is in place for the city of Chicago until 6:15 p.m.
A Tornado Watch is in place until 7 p.m., and a Flash Flood Watch is in place until 7 a.m. Sunday. It may be extended longer.
The current line of storms will slowly move into Northwest Indiana, and a tornado and severe threat will linger through 5 to 6 p.m.
Additional heavy rain is expected south of Chicago, with a significant flooding threat increasing from 2 to 7 p.m. from Kankakee to Joliet to Indiana.