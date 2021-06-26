CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people are dead and three others are in critical condition after their minivan was hit by a train in East Chicago early Saturday morning in the 4600 block of Euclid Ave.
Police say they have video of the Honda Odyssey minivan ignoring the train crossing signals just before 1 a.m. and trying to drive around the crossing arm when they were hit.
Two adults, a 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, and a 10-year-old girl were killed in the crash.
Three other young boys between the ages of 7 and 10 were treated by officers on scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officers did not say if all of the people in the van were related to each other, and the identity of those killed and injured was not being released until family could be notified.