CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot Saturday morning after an argument in Pulaski Park.
Police say the four men were in the 6100 block of North McCormick around 5:30 a.m. when they got in an argument with an unknown man who then shot them.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.
Two men between 20 and 25 were both shot in the leg and taken to Swedish Hospital where they were stabilized.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and drove himself to Evanston Hospital where he was stabilized.
No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.