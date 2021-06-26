REALTIME WEATHER:Severe Storms Pound Chicago Area, Bring Flooding, Tornado Warnings
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Pulaski Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot Saturday morning after an argument in Pulaski Park.

Police say the four men were in the 6100 block of North McCormick around 5:30 a.m. when they got in an argument with an unknown man who then shot them.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings For City Of Chicago And Numerous Other Areas

A 35-year-old man was shot in the chest and leg. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Weather Brings Tornado Warnings, Drenching Rain To Chicago Area; Possible Tornado Near Crete

Two men between 20 and 25 were both shot in the leg and taken to Swedish Hospital where they were stabilized.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and drove himself to Evanston Hospital where he was stabilized.

MORE NEWS: Severe Storms Rip Down Trees In Northwest Indiana

No one is in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff