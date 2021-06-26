CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms across the Chicago area are especially difficult to deal with for west suburban Naperville and Woodridge, which were already hit hard last weekend when a tornado ripped through the area.
Saturday afternoon police in Naperville reported flooding that caused the closure of several roads, including Julian Street at Prairie Avenue and Washington Street at Bailey Road.READ MORE: Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings For City Of Chicago And Numerous Other Areas
On Friday, the Village of Woodridge reported more than 150 homes have major damage from Sunday night’s tornado, and 29 homes are unlivable. Nearby Naperville is also still recovering.READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Severe Weather Brings Tornado Warnings, Drenching Rain To Chicago Area; Possible Tornado Near Crete
The Red Cross is began welcoming people to its rescue site at Thomas Jefferson Middle School Saturday morning.
In the battle against drenching rains, some of these damaged homes need multiple tarps in an attempt to keep water from further damaging the interior areas exposed by the EF-2/EF-3 tornado’s ferocity.MORE NEWS: Severe Storms Rip Down Trees In Northwest Indiana
The Red Cross site is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. More hours may be added as needed.