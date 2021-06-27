CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot when bullets came flying into his house in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday night.
Bullets came right through the window near 61st Street and Laflin around 11 p.m.
The man in his 20s was sitting in his living room.
Sunday morning he was at the University of Chicago Medical Center with wounds to his head and neck.
No arrests have been made.