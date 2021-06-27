CHICAGO (CBS) — One person died and three others were injured in a shooting at a St. Charles nightclub early Sunday morning.
According to St. Charles Police, the shooting happened at Trilogy Nightclub, located at 2051 Lincoln Highway.
Police responded to a call of shots fired where they found two victims outside on the front sidewalk.
Both victims were taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva where one of them was pronounced dead.
A third victim was brought to the hospital by a friend, police said.
The two surviving victims underwent surgery. One was listed as stable and the other was in critical condition.
A fourth gunshot victim was driven to Copley Memorial Hospital in Aurora and was treated and released.
St. Charles Police, the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, and the Aurora and Montgomery police departments are assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department Detective Division at (630)377-4435. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling the Drug & Crime Tip Line at (866)378-4267.