CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested and hospitalized Monday afternoon after hitting a woman on a Hyde Park sidewalk.
Police said at 5:30 p.m., the man – age unknown – was in a quarrel with another man, 62, in the 1600 block of East 53rd street.
The assailant then left the quarrel and hit a 69-year-old woman on the sidewalk in the hip and hand, police said.
The attacker was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.
The woman he hit was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for hip soreness and a laceration to her left hand. She was in good condition.