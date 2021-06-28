DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested and hospitalized Monday afternoon after hitting a woman on a Hyde Park sidewalk.

Police said at 5:30 p.m., the man – age unknown – was in a quarrel with another man, 62, in the 1600 block of East 53rd street.

The assailant then left the quarrel and hit a 69-year-old woman on the sidewalk in the hip and hand, police said.

The attacker was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation, police said.

The woman he hit was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for hip soreness and a laceration to her left hand. She was in good condition.

