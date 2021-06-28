CHICAGO (CBS) – A 35-year-old man from Waukegan is dead after a drowning incident near Waukegan Harbor.
According to the Lake County Coroners Office, the Waukegan Police and Fire Departments responded to 199 South Harbor Place for a report of a person in the water at approximately 12:00am on Sunday, June 27.
Divers located the victim and he was transported to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan where he was later pronounced dead. The Lake County Coroners Office was notified and responded to the hospital.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Ivory Biggs of Waukegan. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that the Biggs died from drowning as a result of the incident.
The investigation into his death is ongoing by the Lake County Coroners Office. The incident remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Department.