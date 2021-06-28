CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people – including a 14-year-old boy – were shot Monday night in West Garfield Park.
At 7:44 p.m., the boy, a 34-year-old man, and a female victim of an unknown age were on the sidewalk on Springfield Avenue near Madison Street when they were all shot by multiple assailants.
The teenage boy was shot in the left and right legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition. The man was shot in the left leg and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The female victim was shot in the left calf and declined medical attention at the scene.
Area Four detectives were investigating Monday night.