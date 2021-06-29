DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Passing downpours and isolated, gusty thunderstorms will continue through sunset.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in place until 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Marc Holliman, 53, Arrested In Morris, Illinois; Charged With Murder Of 81-Year-Old Woman On Near North Side
Watches And Warnings: 06.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Once we lose the daytime heating, rain chances diminish Tuesday night. The low for Tuesday night is 72.

READ MORE: Chicago July 4 Fireworks 2021: Where To Watch Shows Around The Area
Next 24 to 48 Hours: 06.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wednesday is the last day of this humid and unsettled pattern. Look for passing showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with a high of 82.

Precipitation Chances: 06.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Thursday, it will be partly sunny with a few showers and a high of 78.

MORE NEWS: Industrial Fire In Morris Forces Evacuation
7 Day Forecast: 06.29.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Finally, a front will move through and bring dry air our way by the end of the week.

Mary Kay Kleist