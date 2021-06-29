CHICAGO (CBS) — Passing downpours and isolated, gusty thunderstorms will continue through sunset.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in place until 7 p.m.
Once we lose the daytime heating, rain chances diminish Tuesday night. The low for Tuesday night is 72.
Wednesday is the last day of this humid and unsettled pattern. Look for passing showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with a high of 82.
On Thursday, it will be partly sunny with a few showers and a high of 78.
Finally, a front will move through and bring dry air our way by the end of the week.