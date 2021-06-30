DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, I-294

CHICAGO (CBS)– All southbound lanes are back open on I-294 near 75th Street after a fatal crash involving two semi trucks Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police said confirmed this was a fatal crash and serious injuries have been reported. Details on the occupants of the trucks has not been released.

One of the semi trucks involved in the crash was carrying about 45,000 pounds of dry dog food.

This is a developing story.

