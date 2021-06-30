CHICAGO (CBS)– All southbound lanes are back open on I-294 near 75th Street after a fatal crash involving two semi trucks Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police said confirmed this was a fatal crash and serious injuries have been reported. Details on the occupants of the trucks has not been released.
#WillowSprings – ALL LANES OPEN again SB Tri-State at I-55. Earlier fatal crash involving a couple of semis had been here since about 2am. Still heavy past Ogden to I-55. NB seeing delays starting past 95th. pic.twitter.com/VAXLkGalcm
One of the semi trucks involved in the crash was carrying about 45,000 pounds of dry dog food.
This is a developing story.