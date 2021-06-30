CHICAGO (CBS) — Live music is roaring back into Chicago after a year in which every musician lost something–whether money from gigs or a connection with their live audience.

But one band that will play at Lollapalooza lost something even bigger to COVID–a family member. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas reports how their music honors that father.

Lost Kings is a DJ duo of Robert Abisi and Nick Shanholtz. They make electronic dance music–a genre that thrives on the kind of packed crowds you see at Lollapalooza. The pandemic pulled the plug on their festival gigs.

‘All of them getting canceled really was just a devastating blow,” Shanhotlz said.

So they produced a song about COVID struggles with the help of singer Jordan Shaw. It’s called “I Miss The Future,” and it’s helping them rev up their live gigs again, including a July 31 show at Lolla.

Abisi said he believes it will be their biggest live show yet.

“After everything we’ve went through, I think its gonna be really special to be there,” Shanhotlz said.

Each act at Lolla will share that sense of relief. The concert trade publication Pollstar estimates the global concert industry lost $30 billion in 2020.

But Lost Kings lost much more than money. Their new video for “I Miss The Future” is dedicated to Abisi’s dad. He was Lost Kings biggest fan, and he died of COVID last February.

“I think for sure that he’ll be watching this and be with us on stage 100 percent,” said Abisi.

The group says they’re appreciative of the rules in place for the festival. Fans will need to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test.

“There just nothing like the energy of being on a stage in front of a crowd of people,” Shanhotlz said.

And now Lost Kings can tap into that energy once again.