CHICAGO (CBS) — A new flower shop on the city’s South Side is giving young people a chance to grow.
Southside Blooms already runs flower farms on the South and West sides. Now, they are opening their first flower shop, at 6250 S. Morgan St. in Englewood.
Owner Quilen Blackwell hires young people in Cook County’s juvenile probation system to get them rooted in a better future.
“The biggest value that we’re really bringing to a community is hope,” Quilen said. “They see a better future because this is like: ‘Wow, we have a flower shop right here in Englewood. We have farms right here in Englewood’. We have something to offer the larger city of Chicago.”
Southside Blooms even has its own honey.
The grand opening for the Morgan Street shop is Friday morning. Southside Blooms is also online and delivers.
