CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago and letting you know about job opportunities at the post office
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hiring for various Chicago locations for a City Carrier Assistant (CCA).
The positions are open now through July 4, 2021. The jobs start at $18.01 per hour.
Applications will only be accepted online at www.usps.com/careers. Click on the “Search Now and Apply” option and select Illinois to see the current openings.
According to the USPS, jobs are posted daily and some are open for a limited time. The USPS suggests to check back frequently.
To be considered, applicants must qualify on the assessment test, performance test and have a current driving license with a minimum of two years good driving record.
Applicants have to meet the following requirements.
• Must be 18 years of age or High School graduate.
• Must be US Citizen or have permanent resident alien status.
• Must pass a background check, drug test and pre-employment medical assessment.
• Must reside within daily commuting distance of the position. The completed application must be submitted online by the closing date.