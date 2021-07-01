CHICAGO (CBS)– Sunny skies return, finally, after a foggy morning.
Thursday's temperatures will be mild with highs near 76 degrees. It's going to be a windy day as well.
High winds are causing high waves on Lake Michigan, creating dangerous swimming conditions.
The holiday weekend ahead brings lighter winds and hotter temperatures.