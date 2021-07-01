CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a far South Side zip code with one of the lowest vaccinations rates in Cook County, and now the federal government and Rev. Jesse Jackson are trying to change that.

CBS 2 has reported for months on deplorable living conditions at Concordia Place Apartments, which is a Section 8 property.

Now the people here face another hurdle: vaccine hesitancy. So local leaders brought the shot to them to try to change their minds.

Ashley Brown got her first vaccine dose Thursday–and brought her 15-year-old daughter to get hers.

“I just wanted to know more facts about the vaccination, and I did my research and once I felt comfortable, I’m here now,” said Brown.

The Browns live in the 60827 zip code, where about 20% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the staff from First Christian Health Center, who was administering the vaccine on site. The zip is also home to Concordia Place, where CBS 2 exposed years of mold, mice and mismanagement.

Rev. Jackson’s Rainbow Push Coalition connected with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to improve those conditions.

Now they’re using that partnership to bring vaccines to the residents.

The Family Christian Health Center gave away groceries for tenants and talked to them about vaccine safety. The center also gave the shots.

“We do not want to have another and surge. So if you come and get vaccinated that’s going to prevent that, so that we can get back to normal.” said Mia Webster Cross of Family Christian.

Family Christian Health will be back in a few weeks for second doses.