CHICAGO (CBS) — Illini center Kofi Cockburn has entered the transfer portal which is unexpected on a couple fronts.
If Cockburn did withdraw, it is surprising that he wouldn't return to the Illini.
The Illini got the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year, but went on to lose to the Loyola Ramblers.