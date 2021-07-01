DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illini center Kofi Cockburn has entered the transfer portal which is unexpected on a couple fronts.

First, Cockburn declared for the NBA Draft and seemed committed to going pro.

He does have until July 7 to withdraw.

If Cockburn did withdraw, it is surprising that he wouldn’t return to the Illini.

The Illini got the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year, but went on to lose to the Loyola Ramblers.

