CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is asking the Illinois Attorney General to take legal action against the owner behind the lithium battery fire in Morris.
On Tuesday, a massive fire destroyed the Superior Battery Company.READ MORE: Man Struck, Critically Injured By Stray Bullet While Sitting On Green Line Train At 51st Street
Thousands of residents were forced to leave their homes as potentially toxic pollutants were released into the air and water.
Firefighters are using a special technique to try and smother the fire with high flow water and cement.
Today @ILEPA referred Superior Battery Inc. in Morris to the Attorney General for enforcement following a lithium battery fire on 6/29. The referral cites violations related to the release or potential release of pollutants & improper waste handling. https://t.co/PvZyE1Mn2eREAD MORE: Suburban Grandmother Says Package She Ships Overseas Are Taking A Month Just Get Out Of Chicago Area USPS Facilities
— Illinois EPA (@ILEPA) July 1, 2021
MORE NEWS: 9-Year-Old Girl Critically Wounded, Man Also Struck In Shooting At 79th And Maryland