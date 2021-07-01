DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is asking the Illinois Attorney General to take legal action against the owner behind the lithium  battery fire in Morris.

On Tuesday, a massive fire destroyed the Superior Battery Company.

Thousands of residents were forced to leave their homes as potentially toxic pollutants were released into the air and water.

Firefighters are using a special technique to try and smother the fire with high flow water and cement.

 

