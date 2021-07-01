CHICAGO (CBS) — Across Chicago and nearby counties, lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen temporarily for the Independence Day holiday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the list of lanes today. These non-emergency closures will open up between 3 p.m. Friday, July 2, to 11:59 p.m. to Monday, July 5.

City of Chicago

-Halsted Street over Interstate 57; lane reductions continue.

– Northbound I-57 at Halsted; right shoulder closed.

– 130th Street from Indiana Avenue to east of Interstate 94 (Bishop Ford Freeway); lane reductions continue.

– Northbound Pulaski Road between 76th and 77th streets; lane reductions continue.

– Cicero Avenue (Illinois 50) between 67th and 71st streets; lane reductions continue.

– Northbound Ruble Street between Roosevelt Road and Taylor Street; closed.

– The following ramps in the Jane Byrne Interchange work zone will remain closed:

– Outbound Ida B. Wells Drive to outbound Dan Ryan Expressway (Interstate 90/94); detour posted.

– Outbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290)/Inbound Ida B. Wells from Roosevelt Road.

– Jackson Street bridge over outbound Kennedy Expressway (Interstate 90/94) detour posted.

– Adams Street bridge over outbound Kennedy; detour posted.

– Outbound Kennedy to Madison Street.

– Outbound Kennedy from Adams Street.

– Outbound Kennedy from Jackson Street.

– Inbound Kennedy to Adams Street.

– Inbound Kennedy to Jackson Street.

– Inbound Eisenhower; lane reductions continue.

– Inbound Ida B. Wells Drive; lane reductions continue.

– Inbound/outbound Stevenson Expressway (Interstate 55) to inbound Dan Ryan; lane reductions continue.

Cook County

-Winnetka Road over North Branch Chicago River; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

-Eastbound Lake-Cook Road east of I-94 in Northbrook; closed, detour posted.

-McHenry Road (Illinois 83) at Lake-Cook Road in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

-183rd Street at Pulaski Road in Country Club Hills; lane reductions continue both roads.

-Chicago Avenue over Des Plaines River Road between First and Thatcher avenues in Maywood and River Forest; lane reductions continue.

-Chicago Road at Thorn Creek Tributary in Chicago Heights; closed, detour posted.

-Inbound Eisenhower between First Avenue (Illinois 171) and the Des Plaines River; right shoulder closed.

-Howard Street between Milwaukee Avenue and LeHigh Avenue in Niles; lane reductions continue.

-Eastbound Central Avenue closed between Sheridan Road and Green Bay Road in Wilmette; closed, detour posted.

– Eastbound Howard Street between Sacramento Avenue and Ridge Avenue in Evanston; lane reductions continue.

– Central Road over Des Plaines River in Glenview; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

– Franklin Avenue under Tri-State Tollway (I-294) in Franklin Park; closed, detour posted.

– Torrence Avenue over railroad tracks in Burnham; lane reductions continue.

– Ninth Avenue over Eisenhower in Maywood; lane reductions continue.

– Northbound 25th Avenue over Eisenhower in Broadview; lane reductions continue.

– Ballard Road and Greenwood Avenue in Niles; lane reductions continue.

– Ballard Road between Rand and Potter roads in Des Plaines; open to local traffic only.

– Ballard Road between Dawn Court and Lyman Road in Des Plaines; closed, detour posted.

– Northbound Busse Road (Illinois 83) just south of Oakton Street in Elk Grove Village; lane reductions continue.

– Northbound Busse from just north of Oakton to the I-90 overpass; lane reductions continue.

– Southbound Busse right turn lane to westbound Oakton; closed.

– Westbound Oakton between the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) overpass and Higgins Road (Illinois 72); lane reductions continue.

– Westbound Oakton right turn lane at northbound Busse; closed.

– Westbound Oakton right turn lane to eastbound Higgins; closed.

– Higgins right turn lane just south of Oakton; closed.

– Harlem Avenue (Illinois 43) over the Cal-Sag Channel in Palos Heights; lane reductions continue.

– First Avenue over the Des Plaines River in River Grove; lane reductions continue.

– Lawrence Avenue between Des Plaines River Road and 25th Avenue in Schiller Park; lane reductions continue.

– 31st Street over Salt Creek in Westchester and La Grange Park; lane reductions continue.

– Eastbound Roosevelt Road over the Des Plaines River in Forest Park; closed.

DuPage County

-55th Street from Dunham Road to Clarendon Hills Road in Downers Grove, Westmont and Clarendon Hills; lane reductions continue.

– York Road at Roosevelt Road in Elmhurst; lane reduction continue.

Kane County

-Grant Highway (U.S. 20) at Getty Road near Hampshire; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

– Grant Highway about 1 mile south of I-90; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

– Eastbound Chicago Street between Center Street and Liberty Street (Illinois 25) in Elgin; closed, detour posted.

– Westbound Main Street between Van Nortwick Avenue and Water Street in Batavia; closed, detour posted.

Lake County

– Grand Avenue (Illinois 132) at Skokie Highway (U.S. 41) in Gurnee; lane reductions continue.

– Thompson Boulevard and Brandywyn Lane in Buffalo Grove; lane reductions continue.

– Krueger Road between Eleanor Drive and Thimbleweed Trail in Long Grove; closed, detour posted.

– Northbound Nippersink Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Oak Street in Fox Lake; closed, detour posted.

– Clavey Road over the Skokie River in Highland Park; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

– Rand Road (U.S. 12) south of Old Rand Road to north of Main Street (Illinois 22) in Lake Zurich; some sidewalks closed.

McHenry County

– Illinois 47 at O’Brien Road south of Hebron; lane reductions continue.

– Harrison Street from the Prairie Trail bike path to Sunny Drive in Algonquin; closed to through traffic, detour posted.

– Illinois 47 at the Kishwaukee River in Lakewood; lane reductions continue.

Will County

– Moen Avenue between Mound Road and Larkin Avenue in Rockdale; closed, detour posted.

– Sioux Drive/Dove Drive between Sunset Drive and Eames Street (U.S. 6) in Channahon; lane reductions continue.

– Weber Road between 135th Street and Normantown Road in Romeoville; lane reductions continue.

– St. Francis Road between 84th and 88th avenues in Frankfort; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

– I-55 from River Road to Arsenal Road near Channahon; lane reductions continue.

– Danne Road over Plum Creek in Crete Township; closed.

– Jefferson Street (eastbound U.S. 30) over the Des Plaines River in Joliet; closed, detour posted.

– Essington Road between Pandola Avenue and Citadel Drive in Joliet; lane reductions continue.

– Manhattan-Monee Road between U.S. 45 and Scheer Road in Manhattan Township; closed.