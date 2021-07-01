DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people, including an 8-year-old girl, were shot in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood early Thursday morning.

According to police, two women were sitting outside on a porch, in the 11300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 1:11 a.m., when someone stepped out of a Nissan and started shooting.

One of the shots went through the house and hit an 8-year-old girl in the arm. She was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in the torso and died at Christ Hospital.

A 30-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the torso and was taken to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

No arrests have been made.