DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Beach Hazard Statement, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– High waves on Lake Michigan prompted a beach hazard alert Friday.

According to OEMC, 4 to 7 foot waves are causing dangerous swimming conditions at local beaches.

MORE NEWS: Chicago City Council To Questions CPD Superintendent Brown On Friday

The warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.