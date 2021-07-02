CHICAGO (CBS)– High waves on Lake Michigan prompted a beach hazard alert Friday.
NotifyChicago: Update – Beach hazard in effect to 4am 7/3 due to 4-7 ft waves causing dangerous currents/swim conditions at beaches.READ MORE: 1-Month-Old Baby Girl Among 7 People Wounded In Englewood Mass Shooting
— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) July 2, 2021READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?
According to OEMC, 4 to 7 foot waves are causing dangerous swimming conditions at local beaches.MORE NEWS: Chicago City Council To Questions CPD Superintendent Brown On Friday
The warning remains in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday.