CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago will have a holiday fireworks show afterall.
While the traditional Navy Pier fireworks were canceled, Mayor Lightfoot on Friday said the celebration will happen on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. and will be viewable at several locations along the lakefront.
“Because these fireworks will be shot higher than usual, there will be a large spectrum of viewing possibilities for the public,” the mayor’s office said in a news release. “The fireworks display will be visible from multiple locations along the lakefront, from Grand Avenue to the north to at least 55th Street to the south. For those who choose to view the fireworks in person, the City recommends travel on public transit. For more information, visit transitchicago.com.”
WBBM Newsradio 780 AM & 105.9 FM will provide a music simulcast, broadcasting the music soundtrack to accompany the fireworks display.