CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be a bright and sunny Fourth of July weekend.
READ MORE: Person Shot On CTA Green Line Is University Of Chicago Student
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the next chance for rain won’t arrive until Tuesday.
READ MORE: Police Open Internal Probe After Woman Was Caught On Video Vandalizing Lawn Of Alderman's Critic
It’ll be mostly sunny for the weekend through Monday.
MORE NEWS: Evacuation Order For Morris Lifted 3 Days After Fire
TONIGHT: Clear. Low 57.
SATURDAY: Sunny. High 88.
JULY 4TH: Very Sunny. High 92.