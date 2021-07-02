DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be a bright and sunny Fourth of July weekend.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the next chance for rain won’t arrive until Tuesday.

It’ll be mostly sunny for the weekend through Monday.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 57.
SATURDAY: Sunny. High 88.
JULY 4TH: Very Sunny. High 92.

