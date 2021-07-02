DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Alistair is the PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week.

He’s a goofy, one-year-old lab mix looking for a home with a big backyard where he can play. A home with no children.

This sweet, big guy would thrive in a quieter environment in the suburbs.

He has a playful and happy demeanor that shines, as he romps around the rooftop at PAWS Chicago while wrestling with his playgroup buddies and swimming in the doggie pool.

Consider making Alistair part of your family.

There are no more online applications! PAWS Chicago is now open for in-person adoption appointments. Meet Alistair, along with many other adorable dogs and cats through the PAWS Chicago adoption process.

For more information click here or go to PAWSChicago.org to schedule your appointment.

