CHICAGO (CBS) — Several groups in Chicago are hosting special events this Fourth of July weekend. The goal is to make sure everyone has more fun peacefully.

For the second year, the Roses in Roseland Peace Parade made its way down Michigan Avenue.

Organizer Cleopatra Draper said there is a reason the parade starts at 119th and Michigan.

“Because too much blood has been shed in Roseland, and we’re determined to bring roses to Roseland,” she said.

The parade is just one of several events taking place over the weekend, all happening thanks to the Hit the Hood Initiative.

Funded by My Block, My Hood, My City, the group awarded peace grants to organizations that have creative solutions to curb violence over the Fourth of July holiday.

Draper said without these events and the call for common sense gun laws, we will continue the bloodshed that has already plagued Chicago this weekend.

“You’re going to continue to have this madness, this wickedness spewing the streets, taking away children and good people,” she said.

Meanwhile, in the Washington Park neighborhood, The Community Builders are making sure residents of all ages are enjoying their Saturday immersed in good music, arts and crafts, and one another’s company.

“I like to see people happy,” said Treynell McGill, Assistant Director for The Community Builders “I like to see people joyful, ready to come outside and not be afraid to.”

Events happening Sunday include a Health and Wellness Food Festival at the National A Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum at 9 p.m. and Love Teaching Youth at 3000 S. Halsted in Bridgeport, hosted by Unity in the Community, Kids & Cops. It is a faith based event to bridge the gap with the community and police.