CHICAGO (CBS) — The Fourth of July also marks a missed vaccine deadline. As the Delta Variant of COVID-19 spreads, president Biden hoped to have 70% of all United States adults get at least one dose, but right now that number stands at about 67%.

While the United States did not meet the Independence Day deadline, the State of Illinois did.

At Navy Pier there was a big change from Independence Day 2020. There was no social distancing or mask enforcement as well as a lot more traffic and a lot more business.