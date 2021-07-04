CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was airlifted on a Flight for Life after a fireworks accident in Waukegan Saturday night.
Paramedics were called to the 400 block of North County Street shortly after 10 p.m. and arrived to find a man in his 20s with severe injuries.READ MORE: Women Hold 3-Day Prayer Vigil And Fast In Austin To Call For End To Gun Violence
His grandmother said he was playing with fireworks that did not go off right away but detonated when he went back to check on them.READ MORE: 41 Shot, 10 Fatally, In Independence Day Weekend Shootings In Chicago
She said he lost an eye.
The victim was airlifted first to Vista East in Waukegan then to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.MORE NEWS: 1 In Critical Condition, 3 Others Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Washington Heights
No one else was hurt.