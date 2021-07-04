DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was airlifted on a Flight for Life after a fireworks accident in Waukegan Saturday night.

Paramedics were called to the 400 block of North County Street shortly after 10 p.m. and arrived to find a man in his 20s with severe injuries.

His grandmother said he was playing with fireworks that did not go off right away but detonated when he went back to check on them.

She said he lost an eye.

The victim was airlifted first to Vista East in Waukegan then to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

No one else was hurt.

