CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Chicago police officers were shot while trying to disperse crowds in the South Austin neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police Supt. David Brown said the officers, a commander and another sergeant, were dispersing a crowd, in the 100 block of North Long Street around 1:30 a.m., when they heard shots and felt pain.
One of the officers was shot in the foot. The other officer was shot in the upper thigh.
2 Chicago Police Officers sustained gunshot wounds this evening in the @ChicagoCAPS15 Both Officers have been transported to Stroger Hosp. with non-life-threatening injuries. Superintendent Brown @ChiefDavidBrown will address the media at the hospital momentarily #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/mQfeHVsl9S
Both officers are expected to recover.
No arrests have been made. It is not clear if the officers were targeted.
It’s been a long night with officers responding to various shooting scenes.
From5 p.m. on Friday to Sunday night at 11 p.m., there have been at least 49 people shot and 10 have died. The numbers are likely to change.