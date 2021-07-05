CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who fell in Lake Michigan has some good Samaritans to thank for his survival.
The man was walking on the pier at Calumet Beach Park Monday morning when he slipped and fell in the water.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy In Critical Condition After Woodlawn Shooting
Bystanders say they yelled for help and used a branch to keep him above water until help arrived.READ MORE: After Long Closure For Repairs, Campers Return To Partially Opened Kankakee River State Park
“I called 911. I was trying to flag down the Coast Guard, which they did,” said Danny Munoz. “Fortunately they heard me. We were down there. We held the man up with a stick until the Coast Guard came and pulled him up out of the water.”
The victim was not badly hurt and returned to his familyMORE NEWS: State Declares Disaster For Morris After Battery Fire
Witnesses say there was no lifeguard on duty at the time.