CHICAGO (CBS)– The holiday weekend brought out a lot of people to The Loop Sunday night, along with plenty of Chicago police trying and keep things calm.
The largest crowds were reported around State Street.
Chicago police formed defense lines at intersections to try and keep things under control.
Chicago police said there were only a handful of altercations, resulting in minor injuries to two officers.
Chicago police said they made more than 60 arrests.