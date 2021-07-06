CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Inspector General Joe Ferguson will be stepping down from his post when his term expires on Oct. 15.
Ferguson announced his plan to step down in a letter this past Thursday to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, City Council Committee on Budget and Oversight Operations Chair Ald. Pat Dowell (4th), and City Council Committee on Ethics and Government Oversight Chair Ald. Michele Smith (43rd).
Ferguson wrote that he was providing notice about 100 days ahead of time both so as to provide time for a national search and due to other factors with regard to the Inspector General's office.
First, he noted, the City Council extended the jurisdiction of the Inspector General to the Council itself during Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration, and thus, the City Council’s equities in the selection and appointment of the Inspector General are now greater than they were when he began.
Second, Ferguson wrote, there is also now a Public Safety section in the Inspector General's office that functions to provide oversight of the Chicago Police Department, and which is led by a Deputy Public Safety Inspector General whose term will expire at the same time as Ferguson's – warranting additional consideration in selecting a new IG.
Ferguson’s letter did not address why he has decided to step down at the end of his term.