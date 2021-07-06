CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people, including three children, were rushed to the hospital after a crash downtown Tuesday night.
The Fire Department called an EMS Plan 1 and sent five ambulances for the crash at Michigan Avenue and Jackson Boulevard.READ MORE: Canoeist Dead After Being Pulled From North Shore Channel Near Bryn Mawr Avenue
Three adults were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital – two in serious-to-critical condition and one in fair-to-serious condition.READ MORE: Police Supt. David Brown Blames Prosecutors, Judicial System In Part For Gun Violence, State's Attorney Kim Foxx Fires Back
Three children were taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition.MORE NEWS: Hotel Worker 'Averted Disaster' Finding Loaded Rifle And Scope In Guest's Room Overlooking Ohio Street Beach; Keegan Casteel Faces Weapons Charges
Further details on the crash were not immediately available.