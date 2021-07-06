SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBS) — A group of first responders from Indiana were on the scene Tuesday night helping search efforts at the site of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.
The leader of Indiana Task Force 1 told us the group spends countless training for an event such as the Champlain Towers South collapse.
But despite all their training, it is still overwhelming.
“It’s probably very similar to 9/11, where you have a lot of work going on searching for survivors, and it’s very mentally heavy on people,” said Jay Settergren of Indiana Task Force 1. “I think it weighs heavy on them.”
On Tuesday, search teams found eight more bodies in the rubble of the condo building, raising the death toll to 36.
A total of 109 people remain unaccounted for.