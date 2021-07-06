EDEN, N.C. (CBS) — The last woman who went missing after a tragic tubing accident in North Carolina has been found.
Searchers recovered the body of Teresa Villano on Monday. She was originally from LaPorte, Indiana and went over a dam on the Dan River with members of her family last month.
Villano was six months pregnant at the time of the accident.
Isaiah Crawford, 7; Bridish Crawford, 27; Sophia Wilson, 14, and law Antonio Ramon, 31, also all died in a tubing accident in the Dan River, in Eden, North Carolina in late June.
Four others were rescued.