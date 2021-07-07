CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — Police were investigating Wednesday after a man said he was shot on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs the day before.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Police responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim who said he had been shot on the Bishop Ford near 147th Street – on the cusp of Dolton and Calumet City.
The victim, a 34-year-old Chicago man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire, state police said.
Preliminary reports indicated the shots were fired forma an unknown vehicle headed north on the Bishop Ford at 147th Street. There were no lane closures that resulted.
The shooting remained under investigation late Wednesday. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.