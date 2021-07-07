John Deere Classic Preview: TPC Deere Run 'A Course That Lends Itself To A Lot Of Birdies,' Says CBS Sports' Andrew CatalonThe PGA Tour returns to TPC Deere Run for the 50th anniversary of the event now known as the John Deere Classic.

All-Star Lynn Wins 6-1 As White Sox Improve To 10-2 Vs TwinsChicago is 10-2 against Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47.

White Sox Designate Adam Eaton For Assignment, Activate Adam Engel From ILRight fielder Adam Eaton's second stint with the White Sox is over after only a few months, as continued leg issues contributed to disappointing results at the plate.

Baseball Report: Cubs' Losing Streak ContinuesThis week's Baseball Report looks at the Cubs' losing streak, Shohei Ohtani's 31 HRs, and the All-Star Game rosters for next Tuesday.

11th Straight Loss For Cubs As They Drop Another Game To PhilliesBryce Harper homered and tied a career high with five hits, Andrew McCutchen smacked a grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies handed Chicago its 11th straight loss, beating the Cubs on Tuesday night.

Rodón Sharp On A Rainy Night As White Sox Beat TwinsCarlos Rodón pitched six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox took advantage of sloppy play by the Minnesota Twins to win on a rainy Tuesday night.