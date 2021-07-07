CHICAGO (CBS) — A few storms will develop across the area Wednesday afternoon.
A few may exhibit some minor rotation or briefly produce gusty winds. The severe/tornado threat is very small, but not zero.
A tornado warning was issued, but later canceled, for a wall cloud exhibiting rotation in Winnebago County Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday night, look for scattered storms that will be diminishing. It will be cooler with a low of 63.
On Thursday, it will be cloudy with isolated showers and a high of 73.
Showers stay in the forecast for the entire 7-Day. Temperatures stay in the 70s until next week.