CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday warned the public about a string of armed robberies that all happened in the evening hours this past holiday weekend in Chinatown and River North.
In each incident, the assailants have approached the victims, taken out handguns, and taken possession of their property while threatening force.
The incidents happened at the following times and locations:
• At 8:45 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the 200 block of West Alexander Street;
• At 8:50 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue;
• At 8:55 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue;
• At 10:35 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the 100 block of West Grand Avenue;
• At 10:47 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the 200 block of West Kinzie Street.
There are three to four assailants between the ages of 18 and 30, wearing dark hooded sweat shirts and face masks.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8284, or Area Three detectives at (312) 747-8263.