MINNEAPOLIS (CBS/AP) — Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a berth on the AL All-Star team, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 after cutting outfielder Adam Eaton.
Tim Anderson had four hits and Leury García hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning and added a run-scoring triple and a single.READ MORE: Body Found In Fox River In Elgin
Chicago is 10-2 against Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47.
Lynn gave up four hits and three walks, striking out six, lowering his ERA to 1.99.
Four relievers combined for three scoreless innings of two-hit relief.READ MORE: Two Chicago Police Officers Attacked By Dog In North Lawndale
SOX WIN! pic.twitter.com/wcIDMeNo15
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 7, 2021
MORE NEWS: 'America Is Back': President Biden Visits Crystal Lake, Build Back Better Agenda
© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.