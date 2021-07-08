CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — The Chicago Police Department is struggling to hire applicants that will allow it to reflect the city’s racial makeup.
Chicago's inspector general on Thursday released a report noting white police department applicants are far more likely to get hired than African Americans.
The report indicates that 37% of the department's applicants from 2016 to 2018 were Black in a city where 30% of the population is African American.
But by the end of the process, only 18% of all candidates who were invited to the police academy were Black.
Inspector General Joseph Ferguson's office questioned whether the department's employment process is equitable.
