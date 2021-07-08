CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) — The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department on Thursday was asking for help from the public in finding a man who has already been sentenced to the equivalent of a lifetime in prison on sexual assault convictions, but who absconded during trial.
Montrelle Deprice Dubose, 52, was sentenced in absentia to 120 1/2 years in prison on several sexual assault charges, the sheriff's office said. The Sheriff's office did not provide specifics on the crimes.
Dubose absconded during trial and is being sought actively by the Lake County Sheriff's Department Warrants Division. He is considered extremely dangerous.
Dubose is described as a Black male standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 225 pounds. In the past, he is known to have met at least one of his victims at a public transit center, the Sheriff's office said.
Anyone who sees Dubose or knows where he is should call 911, or during business hours, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Warrants Division at (219) 755-3057.