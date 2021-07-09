DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will hover in the 60s and 70s for the next few days, with chances for rain through much of next week.

(Credit: CBS)

OVERVIEW

Rain returns this weekend. Temperatures stay cool until next week.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy. Low 62.

Saturday:

Showers. High 75.

(Credit: CBS)

EXTENDED

Rain is expected through Monday. Temperatures return to the 80s Tuesday with more showers and storms by midweek.

(Credit: CBS)