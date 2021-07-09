CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will hover in the 60s and 70s for the next few days, with chances for rain through much of next week.
OVERVIEW
Rain returns this weekend. Temperatures stay cool until next week.
Tonight:
Partly cloudy. Low 62.
Saturday:
Showers. High 75.
EXTENDED
Rain is expected through Monday. Temperatures return to the 80s Tuesday with more showers and storms by midweek.