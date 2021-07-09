CHICAGO (CBS)– A 25-year-old man is recovering after a shooting in the Irving Park neighborhood early Friday morning.
The victim told police someone in a gray Lexus flashed what appeared to be gang signs at him and opened fire, Near Addison and Sacramento, just before 1:30 a.m.
The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and then drove himself to a nearby Blue Line station. He's in good condition at Stroger hospital.
At least a dozen shell casings were found on the street.
Police are searching for the shooter.