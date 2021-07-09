DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Irving Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 25-year-old man is recovering after a shooting in the Irving Park neighborhood early Friday morning.

The victim told police someone in a gray Lexus flashed what appeared to be gang signs at him and opened fire, Near Addison and Sacramento, just before 1:30 a.m.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the head and then drove himself to a nearby Blue Line station. He’s in good condition at Stroger hospital.

At least a dozen shell casings were found on the street.

Police are searching for the shooter.

