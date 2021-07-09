CHICAGO (CBS)– Fames and smoke filled the back porch of a Washington Park apartment building, a a family with young children tried to escape.
The back porches of the apartment building, in the 5100 block of South Michigan Avenue, were destroyed in that fire around 11:`15 Thursday night.READ MORE: Smash And Grab Thieves Target Uptown Deli
All residents were able to get out safely.
The Chicago Fire Department said there are people that occupy the first and second floor apartments. Neighbors said there are at least three apartments in the building, damaged by the fire.READ MORE: Loyola University Confirms Missing Alumnus Juan Mora Died In Surfside Condo Collapse
A family of seven, including two kids and a couple, were able to escape.
One neighbor said she heard a loud boom before smelling smoke and seeing flames from her bedroom.MORE NEWS: Man Suffers Graze Wound During Shooting In Irving Park
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. CFD is investigating.