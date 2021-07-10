DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers found themselves on the wrong end of a pepper spray can in Calumet Heights Friday night.

Police say they were trying to break up an argument between two groups of people near 90th and Ridgeland around 9 p.m. when someone pulled out the pepper spray and tried using it on the other group.

The officers were caught in the middle.

One officer was hospitalized as a precaution, and the other refused medical treatment.

No one else was hurt.

No one was arrested.

