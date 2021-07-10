CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police Saturday announced an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a couple during a Puerto Rican Pride celebration in Humboldt Park on June 19.
Anthony Lorenzi was arrested in a San Diego parking lot Friday and now faces extradition to Illinois for a first degree murder charge for the murder of Gyovanni Arzuaga, police said.
#BREAKING: Chicago Police announce a man named Anthony Lorenzi is in custody
He was arrested in a San Diego parking lot yesterday, now facing extradition to Illinois for first degree murder charge
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) July 10, 2021
Gyovanny Arzuaga and his girlfriend, Yasmin Perez, were gunned down on Division Street near Spaulding Avenue during a post-Puerto Rican People’s Parade celebration. The shooting happened after what police said was a minor traffic accident.
This is Anthony Lorenzi, 34, facing first degree murder charge in the deadly #PuertoRicanDay shooting that left two Chicago parents dead
He was found in a San Diego parking lot and is facing extradition back to Illinois @cbschicago #GyoArzuaga #YasminPerez pic.twitter.com/IXzuz06mGz
— Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) July 10, 2021
Arzuaga was shot at point blank range and was pronounced dead soon afterward at AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center.
“You see that second suspect clearly just holding a gun, shooting him in the head almost execution-style,” Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Monday.
Arzuaga was shot by a man wearing a sleeveless white shirt after the young father tried to shield Perez, who had already been beaten and shot.
Perez was shot in the neck and was rushed in critical condition to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where she died about three days later.
The couple leaves two children behind.
CPD Supt. David Brown said Saturday that detectives believe Lorenzi fled to San Diego the morning after the murders. Lorenzi was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals, Brown said.