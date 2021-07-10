CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox now have four players going to the All-Star Game in Denver, after shortstop Tim Anderson was added to the American League roster on Saturday.
It’s the first time Anderson, 28, has been named an All-Star. He’ll replace Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who was added as a reserve on the AL squad, but pulled out of the game as he nurses a leg injury.READ MORE: Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Couple At Puerto Rican Pride Parade In Chicago
Anderson joins teammates Carlos Rodon, Lance Lynn, and Liam Hendriks on the American League team.
Anderson is hitting .312/.350/.429 in 72 games with the AL Central-leading White Sox this season, with 6 home runs, 31 RBI and 14 stolen bases, and a .779 OPS.
"The explosion of emotion in the clubhouse, someone should have taped it," La Russa said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rainy Week Ahead
Well, someone did 😉 pic.twitter.com/Bh693i6lpz
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 10, 2021
Nine other players were added to All-Star rosters on Sunday to replace players who won’t be playing for various reasons.MORE NEWS: Monty And Rose Welcome Fourth New Baby Piping Plover At Montrose Beach
The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 13 and will be hosted at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 12. This will be the first of either event in two years, as the 2020 editions were canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.